Sabbatical Support

To Those who care-

Some of us as friends and family around Leroys would really like to see them take a period of time to rest and recuperate from some 18 years in ministry without a Sabbatical. We are putting together a Give-Send-Go, to provide a platform for giving to help them take some time off. Many of you have expressed that Leroy has been a blessing to you personally, in his ministry, and that you see specific anointing on his life. This is your opportunity to be a part of that calling, by helping them find a time of healing and rest. With your help, we are hoping to extend this period to 6 months of R and R, with lots of love and prayers for restoration of health.

Generous individuals and groups have committed to covering the cost of their HealthShare during this time. Some others are offering expense paid weeks of vacation spots. We are putting this out for those who are able and willing to help cover the more mundane everyday expenses in life. If you want to share, but need a tax-deductible receipt, email me at Stanishas@aol.com and I will give you church information you can donate thru.





Having grown up in a ministry family, I am perhaps uniquely situated to see and recognize the specific stressors and markers of exhaustion. I have seen these markers in both Leroy and Naomi being accelerated through the tensions of the past year. I did try my best to come alongside, encourage and help. . . but inside I knew they needed Sabbatical time. Untroubled. Without pressure. Cared for. Altho I despise the way this all came about, I am excited for the restoration they will experience, and what God will do next in them.

Thank You in advance for your kindness, help and thoughts during this time.

Let us know if you have questions!

Benji and Tanisha Gingerich