SAA School Renovations

Springfield Adventist Academy was established about 120 years ago with the purpose of assisting in the development of the whole person – mentally, physically, socially, and spiritually.

Springfield Adventist Academy specializes in quality Christian education for Grades Pre-K-6th. We offer an excellent spiritual and academic learning environment for your children. Our goal is to prepare children to be successful and to serve our Lord Jesus for this life and eternity. To achieve this goal, each teacher incorporates faith, learning, and service to others as a part of their daily curriculum. We believe in a partnership between the home, the school, and the church. Our goals are achieved when we unite in commitment to excellence in academic and spiritual development.

We do have an older building and have been working each year to update a different part of it. This year we would like to update our carpet. Along with that, we still have some occasional flooding during heavy rains and would like to get this solved so as not to destroy new carpet. Overall this would greatly benefit our church, our school, and above all else, our students. Thank you for considering donating to our cause!