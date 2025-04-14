Need help medical & dental expenses

Dear friend, bunny lover, and fierce 2nd Amendment advocate Sharyn Hinchliffe needs our help.

Since July 2023, Sharyn has been locked in a brutal battle with stage 4 Breast Cancer that has taken a rapid hold of her body. Having metastasized in the ribs and spine, she has had to undergo Multiple rounds of chemotherapy and various medical treatments to fight for her health. After being nearly two years into this war, an imminent, medical procedure now requires a financial toll that she and her husband cannot shoulder alone.

For over a decade, Sharyn has stood for our right to bear arms at the capital (Olympia, WA), worked in suicide prevention and with tremendously diverse demographics of people, supported youth efforts and education, and continues to work her tech job to maintain whatever support she can. As a single person, she has done more for the second amendment and helping educate the public than literally thousands of people of combined.

We call on you, friends, loved ones, strangers, to assist in any way you can. Whether it be financial or even just sharing this, anything helps so that they can meet the necessary goal before surgery on May 16th. For all her effort, the least we can do is try to show up for her in this way, and maybe lessen the financial and emotional burden as much as we can.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering Sharyn in your thoughts, prayers, and/or assistance.

Sincerely,

The huge collective of friends and family that love Sharyn