S Hand Up Not A Hand Out

Life has been challenging lately, but I’m determined not to give up. I’m working hard to get back on my feet financially and create a more stable future for myself and my family. Like many people, I’ve faced setbacks that made it difficult to stay ahead, but I still believe better days are coming with faith, hard work, and support from people who care.





Right now, I’m asking for help to cover important expenses while I continue working toward financial stability. Every donation, prayer, and share means more than words can explain. Your support will help me keep moving forward instead of falling behind.





This journey is about rebuilding, staying strong, and not giving up when life gets tough. I truly appreciate everyone who takes the time to support me in any way. Thank you for helping me take steps toward a fresh start.