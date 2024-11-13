The Saloum Family

Tragic Loss of a Bright Future

Rylie Saloum, tragically lost her life in a senseless accident caused by a drunk driver while walking back to her dorm on November 7th, 2024. She sustained life threatening head injuries and later passed away on Sunday evening. This gift of life she gave us, albeit far too short for the amazing things she had planned, was filled with joy and kindness. She continues this legacy by sharing several of her organs with others so they can live.

This sudden and devastating loss has left the family facing unexpected medical and memorial costs. To help alleviate their financial burden during this incredibly difficult time, we’re raising funds to support the family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Your generous donation will help:

Cover unexpected medical expenses

Assist with funeral and memorial costs

Provide emotional and financial support to the family

Please consider donating to honor Rylie’s memory and support their family during this challenging time.