The Saloum Family

Tragic Loss of a Bright Future

Rylie Saloum, tragically lost her life in a senseless accident caused by a drunk driver while walking back to her dorm on November 7th, 2024. She sustained life threatening head injuries and later passed away on Sunday evening. This gift of life she gave us, albeit far too short for the amazing things she had planned, was filled with joy and kindness. She continues this legacy by sharing several of her organs with others so they can live.

This sudden and devastating loss has left the family facing unexpected medical and memorial costs. To help alleviate their financial burden during this incredibly difficult time, we’re raising funds to support the family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Your generous donation will help:

Cover unexpected medical expenses

Assist with funeral and memorial costs

Provide emotional and financial support to the family

Please consider donating to honor Rylie’s memory and support their family during this challenging time.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

So sorry for your loss

Michael Bartunek
$ 150.00 USD
30 days ago

Rylie and her loved ones will be in our thoughts this holiday season.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rylie had a smile that would light up a room. It's such a senseless loss - our deepest sympathies!

Lawton Chu
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your loss

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our hearts and prayers are going out to you during this time.

Wendy Lo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences to The Saloum Family - keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult and heartbreaking time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest sympathies to your family. I continue to keep Rylie in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

So very sorry for the loss of your precious daughter

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our sincere condolences. Praying for the entire family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m very sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter

Kristal Bechtold
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.

Laurie Strouse
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ham Family
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

