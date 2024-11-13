Raised:
USD $18,700
Tragic Loss of a Bright Future
Rylie Saloum, tragically lost her life in a senseless accident caused by a drunk driver while walking back to her dorm on November 7th, 2024. She sustained life threatening head injuries and later passed away on Sunday evening. This gift of life she gave us, albeit far too short for the amazing things she had planned, was filled with joy and kindness. She continues this legacy by sharing several of her organs with others so they can live.
This sudden and devastating loss has left the family facing unexpected medical and memorial costs. To help alleviate their financial burden during this incredibly difficult time, we’re raising funds to support the family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.
Your generous donation will help:
Cover unexpected medical expenses
Assist with funeral and memorial costs
Provide emotional and financial support to the family
Please consider donating to honor Rylie’s memory and support their family during this challenging time.
So sorry for your loss
Rylie and her loved ones will be in our thoughts this holiday season.
Rylie had a smile that would light up a room. It's such a senseless loss - our deepest sympathies!
Sorry for your loss
Our hearts and prayers are going out to you during this time.
My deepest condolences to The Saloum Family - keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult and heartbreaking time.
I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
My deepest sympathies to your family. I continue to keep Rylie in my prayers.
So very sorry for the loss of your precious daughter
Our sincere condolences. Praying for the entire family
I’m very sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter.
So sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family.
