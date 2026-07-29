THE RYLEY NIEMI LEGAL ACTION FUND





They want a country where asking the wrong questions gets you beaten in the street or shot in public. We all saw what happened to Charlie Kirk. This case decides whether violence against conservative activists has been normalized in America.





On April 16, I asked David and Anthony Vulin questions they did not want to answer on a public street in West Hollywood. I am a 21-year-old journalist. Asking questions is my job. It is also my First Amendment right.





David Vulin's first reaction was to escalate. He repeatedly shoved my friends and me. I de-escalated by walking away. He and Anthony had time to cool off. Instead, they followed me down Santa Monica Boulevard with a man they picked up along the way and their two-month-old. They caught up blocks later. While Anthony held the baby, David struck me three times in the back of the head and destroyed my camera. The man with them told my team and me that we should all be shot in the head.





Sheriffs arrested David for felony vandalism and battery. Then the LA County District Attorney dropped the charges. The Mayor and Vice Mayor of West Hollywood publicly lobbied him to do it. They had the City Attorney, paid by your tax dollars, write the letter. If I had hit David Vulin, I would be in jail for a hate crime.





Read that again. A journalist was attacked on camera for asking questions, and the government walked away. That is the precedent the Vulins and the city of West Hollywood are trying to set. Ask the wrong question in their town, and you can be beaten in the street with no consequences.





My questions are provocative. They are meant to be. That is the job. I know they make people angry. I still have the right to ask them, and you still have the right to walk away. Violence is never the answer. The authorities in West Hollywood are telling you it is.





Anthony Vulin, David's husband and a sitting member of the West Hollywood Business License Commission, has raised $205,997 by telling donors this happened during a "routine nightly walk" and that I shouted slurs. Neither is true. They are using the language of victimhood to fund the silencing of a reporter. That is defamation, and it is happening in real time.





What the Vulins do not know is that a second camera was running the entire time. The video proves every word of this.





The DA refused to prosecute. I have been denied justice. So I am taking this case to civil court, where I will sue David Vulin for the assault and both David and Anthony Vulin for defamation.





Joseph McBride will represent me. He represented dozens of January 6 defendants against the Biden DOJ, and the pardons signed in 2025 carry his fingerprints. In 2022, someone tried to kill him over the January 6 work. That is how much the establishment hates him. Joe is suing for Andrew and Tristan Tate in two active defamation actions in Palm Beach and Los Angeles. The Tates were locked up before they hired Joe. Look at them now.





That is exactly why I need Joe and his team on this case.





The fund is structured in two phases. The first $250,000 covers the filing of the complaint and the initial phase of discovery. The full budget to take this case through trial will be much higher. All funds are administered by The McBride Law Firm and applied exclusively to this matter.





Stand with me.





Ryley Niemi



