Help Rylee Study Abroad in London

Our daughter Rylee is a bright, hard-working 16-year-old who has always gone above and beyond in her studies and in supporting those around her. She is a straight-A student, a wonderful friend, an amazing daughter, and has overcome challenges with determination and grace. This summer, Rylee has been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a month in London studying as part of an educational program. This experience will not only enrich her academically but also broaden her horizons and help her grow as a person.

The expenses for travel, housing, food, and the program itself are more than we can manage on our own. We are reaching out to our community, family, and friends for support, hoping to give Rylee the chance to pursue her dreams and make memories that will last a lifetime.

We are deeply grateful for any support you may feel in your heart to contribute. Your generosity will help Rylee take this important step, and we thank you for being part of her journey!