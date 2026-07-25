Ryder Strong Living Fund

As many of you know, Ryder, Dave and Jaclyn’s son, suffered a traumatic spinal cord accident in Cancun, MX last year while on Spring Break. Quickly, Ryder was taken to a Cancun hospital for stabilization and a day later medevac’d to Kansas City. At Kansas City Medical Center, Ryder underwent a C3-4 fusion, was put into an induced coma, suffered through covid, pneumonia and other illnesses, while also requiring a multitude of additional procedures. This significantly delayed his ability to start his physical therapy at Craig Hospital in Denver, CO. The month stay in the KCMC ICU coupled with the 7 month stay in CO, has incurred a substantial financial burden above the applied insurance coverage.





In the year since the accident, the fami;ly home needed to be made handicap accessible for Ryder. An elevator was put in the back staircase, while the upstairs was remodeled. Ryder also will need daily in-home care, which exceeds the amount given through insurance.





Throughout this, the family has remained faith filled, knowing that God has His hand on them. They walk through this process knowing God is in control and truly trust the Lord’s plan for all of them. The enhancement of Ryder’s quality of life and costs associated with skilled nursing and home healthcare are the driving focus of this fundraiser and 100% of the money raised will go straight to Ryder. We invite any and all to attend this event and thank you for the already immense amount of support!