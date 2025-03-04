Jamaica Missions 2025

I am excited to share that our Missions Team will be traveling back to Jamaica this summer, from May 27th to June 3rd, for another impactful week of ministry. This will mark my third trip to Jamaica in the past six years, and I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to worship and serve alongside the incredible people there. My first trip in 2019 was truly life-changing, and it was during that experience that I discovered my passion for missions.

To make this mission trip a reality, I need to raise $2,200 to cover travel, lodging, ministry supplies, and other associated expenses. I am trusting in God's provision, but I am also reaching out to my friends and family for prayer and financial support, if you feel led to contribute.



Would you consider joining me in prayer for the successful funding of this trip by May? If you feel led to financially partner with me, any amount—whether it's $25, $50, $100, or more—will help bring me closer to my goal and support the work we will be doing in Jamaica.



Thank you so much for your time, prayers, generosity, and encouragement. I am truly grateful for this opportunity to serve and use the gifts God has given me to minister to the people of Jamaica once again.

