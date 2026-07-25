Ryan's Personal Expenses Beyond Missions Training

Thank you for those who have already supported my training! The total for my training costs come out to $21,000 for the year. These program costs are tax-deducitble through my church fund, however, I will have personal expenses that are not included in the total training costs.

There are things I will need to pay at Radius for such as:

Personal Expenses Overseas: Things like toiletries, SIM card, public transportation, snacks, medicine, local clothes, laundry, meals on the weekends (not covered in Radius' program), outings, gifts, etc. Gym membership and sports leagues: I plan to stay active to both stay healthy and as a way to try and build gospel relationships in Central Asia and Mexico. I'll plan to join a gym and participate in sports leagues Mexican Visa (every six months): $40 Required Books Optional Health Insurance: (not provided by Radius) Travel: Between the programs and home for breaks, I will plan on splitting time between SoCal and MN Language Assessments: $330 for required language proficiency testing CLA class app: $100





You can gift to me through to this site (non-tax deductible) in order to help me cover some of these costs, or venmo me! @ryandeck24