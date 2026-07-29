Ryan Needs Chinese Food

Hey fellow Canucks, we’re in a national crisis. Gas is high, rent is higher, and our last pack of KD ran out three days ago. But worst of all? We haven’t seen a single sweet & sour chicken ball in weeks. Our maple syrup reserves are fine, but our souls? Starving for ginger beef and those little packets of soy sauce.

We’re not asking for much—just enough loonies and toonies to keep one local Chinese restaurant in business and our taste buds alive. Every donation gets you eternal gratitude and the warm fuzzy feeling of saving a broke Canadian from another sad night of plain rice.

Help us fight food insecurity, one egg roll at a time. Because if we can’t afford Chinese food, what are we even doing up here?

maple syrup reserves are fine, but our souls? Starving for ginger beef and those little packets of soy sauce.

We’re not asking for much—just enough loonies and toonies to keep one local Chinese restaurant in business and our taste buds alive. Every donation gets you eternal gratitude and the warm fuzzy feeling of saving a broke Canadian from another sad night of plain rice.

Help us fight food insecurity, one egg roll at a time. Because if we can’t afford Chinese food, what are we even doing up here?



