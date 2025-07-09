Ryan Jones Music

I want to personally share where I'm at in my journey and invite you into something that means a lot to me. Music has always been more than just something I do, it's ministry for me. It's how I process life, faith, and the hope I want to share with people who are hurting, searching, or just trying to hold on. I believe God has called me to this, and He has given me songs that He wants me to share to tell my testimony, encourage others, and point them to Christ. THAT is my main goal, and why I do it.





With that, also comes logistics and the reality behind creating the music. Right now, I have record labels showing interest in my music, which is incredibly encouraging. But what they're looking for most is consistency, steady releases and continued momentum. That consistency is something I can't maintain alone. It takes real support behind the scenes to keep creating and releasing music at a professional level.





What It Really Costs to Release Music

Every song has real investment behind it:

Music Production (Recording, Production, Mixing & Mastering) $2,500 - $4,000 per song.





This is what turns an idea into a fully finished, professional song..





Marketing & Release Support - $500 per song. This helps the music actually reach people through social media, content, and promotion.





Typical Total Per Song:

$3,000 - $4,500





Your support doesn't just fund music, it helps me stay faithful to what I feel called to do.





It allows me to:

Release music consistently without long gaps Maintain high-quality production Reach more people with every release Build something sustainable long-term





At the center of everything is ministry. I've seen how a single song can meet someone right where they are in moments of struggle, loss, hope, or healing. That's what keeps me going. This isn't just about building a catalog of songs. It's about impact, and ministry.