Campaign Image

RWC LA FIRE RELIEF

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,265

Campaign created by Mikayla Adams

Campaign funds will be received by Mikayla Adams

RWC LA FIRE RELIEF

Thank you for partnering with us. 

Run With Christ ministries and the chapters in LA and San Diego are joining forces to raise funds and a massive prayer team so that we can bring prayer and bulk supplies to the people of LA that have lost everything and have nothing. 

We will collect physical donations at Tidelands Park from 7-10AM THIS SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2025. 

With all monetary funding received, we will be purchasing the immediate needs for the shelters that are housing the evacuees and victims of total loss of their homes. 

This supply list of what we will purchase and also be accepting includes:

  • Drinking water
  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Clothing
  • Toilet Paper
  • Toothbrush/Toothpaste
  • Feminine Products
  • Towels
  • Blankets
  • Bedding

The biggest thing we will be bringing is prayer, love, hope, and joy in the darkest of times. We will be an ear to listen and sharing the light of Jesus. 

We’ve heard from many local ministries that people just want to talk and share their experience. We will be that listening ear.

Thank you for believing in this relief effort with us and for entrusting us with you monetary giving to help our neighbors in Los Angeles. We are eternally grateful and know they will be too.



Recent Donations
Show:
Shaman
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying!!!

MAGA
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

America First!

Koda Thor
$ 40.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying!

Kevin and Jen Berry
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for all impacted.

Elizabeth ONeal
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Thank you for serving 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Kayley Howard
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you for being the hands & feet! Praying!

amy beversluis
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you for all you’re doing, and Thank You for letting us be a part of it! God Bless you all!

Molly Jenkins
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Trey Moorhead
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for LA

Gabe and Juliana
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Jeff and Laurie Helms
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Brian and Kelli Hardin
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for all of those affected and for those ministering to their needs in the name of Jesus!

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers being sent

John and Amie Hardin
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers as you serve the people of LA.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers for your safety. Prayers for Wisdom. Prayers that you are blessed as you go out in Jesus Name!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo