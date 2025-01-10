RWC LA FIRE RELIEF

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,265
Run With Christ ministries and the chapters in LA and San Diego are joining forces to raise funds and a massive prayer team so that we can bring prayer and bulk supplies to the people of LA that have lost everything and have nothing.
We will collect physical donations at Tidelands Park from 7-10AM THIS SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2025.
With all monetary funding received, we will be purchasing the immediate needs for the shelters that are housing the evacuees and victims of total loss of their homes.
This supply list of what we will purchase and also be accepting includes:
The biggest thing we will be bringing is prayer, love, hope, and joy in the darkest of times. We will be an ear to listen and sharing the light of Jesus.
We’ve heard from many local ministries that people just want to talk and share their experience. We will be that listening ear.
Thank you for believing in this relief effort with us and for entrusting us with you monetary giving to help our neighbors in Los Angeles. We are eternally grateful and know they will be too.
Praying!!!
America First!
Praying!
Praying for all impacted.
Thank you for serving 🙏🏻
Thank you for being the hands & feet! Praying!
Thank you for all you’re doing, and Thank You for letting us be a part of it! God Bless you all!
Praying for LA
Praying for all of those affected and for those ministering to their needs in the name of Jesus!
Prayers being sent
Prayers as you serve the people of LA.
Prayers for your safety. Prayers for Wisdom. Prayers that you are blessed as you go out in Jesus Name!
