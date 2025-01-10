RWC LA FIRE RELIEF

Thank you for partnering with us.

Run With Christ ministries and the chapters in LA and San Diego are joining forces to raise funds and a massive prayer team so that we can bring prayer and bulk supplies to the people of LA that have lost everything and have nothing.

We will collect physical donations at Tidelands Park from 7-10AM THIS SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2025.

With all monetary funding received, we will be purchasing the immediate needs for the shelters that are housing the evacuees and victims of total loss of their homes.

This supply list of what we will purchase and also be accepting includes:

Drinking water

Diapers

Wipes

Clothing

Toilet Paper

Toothbrush/Toothpaste

Feminine Products

Towels

Blankets

Bedding

The biggest thing we will be bringing is prayer, love, hope, and joy in the darkest of times. We will be an ear to listen and sharing the light of Jesus.

We’ve heard from many local ministries that people just want to talk and share their experience. We will be that listening ear.

Thank you for believing in this relief effort with us and for entrusting us with you monetary giving to help our neighbors in Los Angeles. We are eternally grateful and know they will be too.







