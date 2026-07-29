Ruth on Mission in July

Hello!!

I would like to go with our church to Trinidad this summer! We will be assisting a sister church there, to do some evangelism and outreach to children, by holding an Awana Club, and doing a VBS!

Your prayers, first of all would be greatly appreciated, and second, any monetary donation would be great too! This would pay for my flights and all accommodations for the trip.

Thank you so much in advance for your help in spreading the Gospel to children in Trinidad!

Blessings to you all!

Ruth