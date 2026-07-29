Ruska the Siberian Husky Sudden Collapse

Ruska, an 8 year old Siberian Husky lady & treasured member of the Helwig family, suddenly collapsed during her evening walk with her mom, Susan, on 25 July 2026. Susan was unable to get Ruska back up to support herself as she had become completely unable to bare her weight. With help from her husband, Doug, & a caring neighbor, Susan was able to get Ruska to VCA Arora Animal Hospital. The diagnosis is inoperable lesions on Ruska's spinal cord, even biopsing them for cancer is too risky. So, now the plan is inpatient steroids to get the inflammation down & pain control.

Susan & Doug's goal is to restore mobility as much as possible. They know Ruska's prognosis is very guarded. Their only wish is to care for her as best as they can & to have enough resources to make Ruska comfortable.

Thank you so much.