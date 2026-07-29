Rural Mission Church Building

By the grace of God, I have been working among rural people in different parts of Nigeria for the past 20 years. I had previously worked with other mission agencies but currently I spearhead a Ministry that reach the rural people in my area. We have been able to gather some souls but presently need a church building. In one of the places, we already have a place partly built while there's no building at all in some other places.

We need the supports of good Samaritans who can help us build churches among these poor souls.

Thank you

I am Pastor Gbade Olaniyan

Life and Peace Commission, Ibadan