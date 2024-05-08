Running for Zach Marathon Edition

This is another call to support Zachary Hoogerdyk and his family.

We are seeking financial support for the following expenses: medical air transport to Calgary, prosthetics for his hand and feet, electric wheelchair, medical supplies, and other long-term care expenses. Zach ended up in Medical ICU at the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg on Monday, March 25, 2024. Plans are underway for Zach to be transported to Calgary for, what now looks like, long term care.



For this reason, we would love to garner support for Zach and his family to help alleviate this financial load. In this way, we can help them carry their burden and so fulfill the law of Christ. No gift is too small! We encourage you to give any amount - if 100 people give $10, that's $1000. Every gift is deeply appreciated by Ed & Alice, and Zachary & Megan. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.

For those of you who don’t know, Zach, the son of Ed and Alice Hoogerdyk, is 23 years old and engaged to Megan Teitsma, daughter of James and Joanne Teitsma. The love and support from family and friends in this difficult time is deeply appreciated! Zach became profoundly ill with influenza and strep. His time in the hospital has had many challenges, including severe septic shock, cardiac arrest, severe necrotizing pneumonia, a collapsed lung, and brain hypoxia. His dominant hand has already been amputated, and both of his feet are necrotic (turning black). At this time, surgery is being planned to have both feet amputated. This is very difficult news to process, as he is a bricklayer and loves to be active.

At the time of writing this, it is not clear what Zach’s outcome will be in terms of his physical and neurological health. He is still unconscious and may never wake up due to his brain injury. The doctors have made it clear that it will be a long road of healing for him. If you would like to read the whole story, you can find it on his blog, Running for Zach (tinyurl.com/running4zach).



