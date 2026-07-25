GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Running toward Oxford

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$16,486 USD

Fundraiser created byJulia leach

Fundraiser funds will be received by Julia leach

Running toward Oxford

There are moments in life that feel less like decisions and more like a quiet but persistent calling. Over the past couple of years, I’ve found myself slowly, and sometimes unexpectedly, being led into one of those moments.

A little over a year ago, I moved to Oxford with very little certainty about what would come next. I had only a high school diploma, a willingness to work, and a growing sense that God was asking me to go. So I did. I spent that year working, living simply, and becoming part of a local church community that deeply shaped me. Through conversations, prayer, and the steady encouragement of pastors and mentors who knew me well, something began to take root. With their support—and what I can only describe as providential recommendations from respected professors and church leaders—I applied to study theology at Oxford. I wasn’t sure what would happen. But somehow, I was accepted.

I still don’t quite have words for that. I just know I don’t take it lightly.

My desire in studying theology isn’t about prestige or achievement. It’s about people. I feel called to pastoral work, especially walking alongside others in seasons of grief, loss, and upheaval—those moments when life feels unsteady and faith can feel distant or fragile. I don’t believe those seasons need quick answers as much as they need presence, care, and a deeper grounding in truth. I want to be someone who can sit with others in those spaces, with compassion and steadiness, and help carry what feels too heavy to hold alone.

Part of what clarified this calling for me was my time volunteering at L’Abri in Switzerland. Living in that community, I had the chance to serve in simple but meaningful ways—sharing meals, listening to people’s stories, and being present in conversations about faith, doubt, and life. It was a place where hospitality and honesty mattered deeply, and it changed me. That season didn’t just affirm my interest in theology—it made it feel necessary. It showed me how much I care about people, and how much I want my life to be shaped around caring for them well.

Being given the opportunity to study at Oxford feels like an incredible gift, but it also comes with a real challenge. In order to begin, I need to raise $50,000 by the end of July to cover tuition and related costs. That number feels both daunting and humbling to even share, but I believe this is something I’m meant to step into, and I’m trusting that I won’t do it alone.

So, I’ve decided to do something that feels fitting for this journey—I’m going to run 50 miles to help raise the funds. Each mile represents $10, which means the full 50 miles reflects the full $50,000 goal. If you’d like to be part of that, you can support one mile, a handful of miles, or even the whole run. For example, $10 supports 1 mile, $50 supports 5 miles, $100 supports 10 miles, $150 supports 20 miles, and $500 symbolically carries the entire 50-mile run. Truly, though, any amount means more than I can express. Each contribution is not just financial support—it’s encouragement, belief, and shared investment in what this could become.

I don’t see this as just an opportunity for me, but as something that reaches beyond my own life. The Church is always being shaped by those who step forward to serve within it, and my generation is very much part of its present and its future. I care deeply about being someone who can serve with humility, thoughtfulness, and a real love for people, especially in the moments when they need it most.

If this resonates with you at all—whether through prayer, encouragement, or giving—I would be so grateful to have you be part of this. Every step of those 50 miles will be run with that in mind.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for being part of the story in whatever way you can.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve