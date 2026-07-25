Running toward Oxford

There are moments in life that feel less like decisions and more like a quiet but persistent calling. Over the past couple of years, I’ve found myself slowly, and sometimes unexpectedly, being led into one of those moments.

A little over a year ago, I moved to Oxford with very little certainty about what would come next. I had only a high school diploma, a willingness to work, and a growing sense that God was asking me to go. So I did. I spent that year working, living simply, and becoming part of a local church community that deeply shaped me. Through conversations, prayer, and the steady encouragement of pastors and mentors who knew me well, something began to take root. With their support—and what I can only describe as providential recommendations from respected professors and church leaders—I applied to study theology at Oxford. I wasn’t sure what would happen. But somehow, I was accepted.

I still don’t quite have words for that. I just know I don’t take it lightly.

My desire in studying theology isn’t about prestige or achievement. It’s about people. I feel called to pastoral work, especially walking alongside others in seasons of grief, loss, and upheaval—those moments when life feels unsteady and faith can feel distant or fragile. I don’t believe those seasons need quick answers as much as they need presence, care, and a deeper grounding in truth. I want to be someone who can sit with others in those spaces, with compassion and steadiness, and help carry what feels too heavy to hold alone.

Part of what clarified this calling for me was my time volunteering at L’Abri in Switzerland. Living in that community, I had the chance to serve in simple but meaningful ways—sharing meals, listening to people’s stories, and being present in conversations about faith, doubt, and life. It was a place where hospitality and honesty mattered deeply, and it changed me. That season didn’t just affirm my interest in theology—it made it feel necessary. It showed me how much I care about people, and how much I want my life to be shaped around caring for them well.

Being given the opportunity to study at Oxford feels like an incredible gift, but it also comes with a real challenge. In order to begin, I need to raise $50,000 by the end of July to cover tuition and related costs. That number feels both daunting and humbling to even share, but I believe this is something I’m meant to step into, and I’m trusting that I won’t do it alone.

So, I’ve decided to do something that feels fitting for this journey—I’m going to run 50 miles to help raise the funds. Each mile represents $10, which means the full 50 miles reflects the full $50,000 goal. If you’d like to be part of that, you can support one mile, a handful of miles, or even the whole run. For example, $10 supports 1 mile, $50 supports 5 miles, $100 supports 10 miles, $150 supports 20 miles, and $500 symbolically carries the entire 50-mile run. Truly, though, any amount means more than I can express. Each contribution is not just financial support—it’s encouragement, belief, and shared investment in what this could become.

I don’t see this as just an opportunity for me, but as something that reaches beyond my own life. The Church is always being shaped by those who step forward to serve within it, and my generation is very much part of its present and its future. I care deeply about being someone who can serve with humility, thoughtfulness, and a real love for people, especially in the moments when they need it most.

If this resonates with you at all—whether through prayer, encouragement, or giving—I would be so grateful to have you be part of this. Every step of those 50 miles will be run with that in mind.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for being part of the story in whatever way you can.



