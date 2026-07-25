Running for Peace Wanko Tokyo 2027

If dogs are good, and running is also good, what happens when you use one to support the other? Well, when multiple good things come together, it only creates greatness! Help me raise funds for Peace Wanko Japan Project and run the Tokyo Marathon!





Peace Wanko Japan Project (through Peace Winds Japan, PWJ) began in 2010 at the Hiroshima Prefectural Animal Center with a hybrid puppy - four years later the same puppy saved multiple people during the Hiroshima land slides as a rescue Dog.





Peace Winds Japan has been active in 41 countries and regions including the Middle East and Africa since 1996. Recently, they have been working to resolve domestic social issues such as disaster recovery in West Japan and Tohoku area.





To do this, they partner animal center dogs with host families for socialization and also provide training for them to become rescue, disaster response, and therapy dogs. Through the “Peace Wanko Japan” project, PWJ has achieved a record of “zero kills” in Hiroshima Prefecture, where most of the dogs and cats were being killed. Now, they are expanding activities from Hiroshima to the Shikoku and Kyushu areas, and then all over Japan, aiming to achieve "zero slaughter'' nationwide within the next 10 years.





By supporting my chance at the Tokyo Marathon, you are directly supporting the Peace Wanko Project in their efforts to improve the community through the rescue and employment of dogs from local animal centers.







