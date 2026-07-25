Runaway Refuge

So many children are being kidnapped for satanic rituals. There is evidence all around us to support this conclusion. RunawayRefuge is the first home for children who need to run away from satanic government officials, their parents who may have sold them and or the cartels and pedophiles that surround them. Where is a child to go when their teachers, pastors, grocery store clerks, family and neighbors can sell them for a massive financial benefit. A child is the new gold. Their value has increased, their resources are rich and they are being sold on every level. They are being kidnapped and if you are not holding their hand tightly, no matter where you go, they will be gone. Do not risk your child out of your site. It is time to prepare your home, your space, your world for more incoming. Protect your child and others by becoming a refuge.