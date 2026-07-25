Run to Rome-Chesterton Academy of STL

Hi! My name is Abigail Reddy, and I'm a senior at the Chesterton Academy of St. Louis. In March 2027, my class has the incredible opportunity of taking a pilgrimage to Rome. This is more than a fun trip-it is a chance to strengthen my faith by visiting holy sites, such as the Vatican, Montecassino Abbey, the Archangel's Cave, and Assisi. This pilgrimage will be an amazing capstone and culmination of my education at Chesterton Academy of St. Louis. On October 3rd, 2026, my class is holding a 5k fundraiser at James McDonnell County Park at 2961 Adie Rd. Anyone is welcome to participate in our Run to ROME! Please consider supporting me in my fundraising efforts. Thank you for your support and prayers!