Rudy Giuliani Defense

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $166,453
Campaign funds will be received by Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund
America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been persecuted to the highest level through law fare due to his support of President Donald Trump.
Therefore, we are raising funds to go directly to his legal defense.
ALL FUNDS GO TO LEGAL DEFENSE
Please join us in this effort!
I support you 100%
It's worth $5 to say to all of you that Rudy Guilliani is guilty as hell and is officially PATHETIC! (And so is his former "client.")
From an old Rudy For Mayor campaign volunteer who hasn't forgotten
The left will not win.
It’s important to rally behind the good people of this country! He’s been fighting for America for a long time! I wish I could give more!
Best wishes for your future accomplishments!
Because of Rudy’s leadership, I enjoyed going into NYC for years. Dining, Theatre and I always felt safe. Those days are over but I’ll never forget what Americas Mayor did for New York and this country.
May the Almighty God bless our dedicated awesome Rudy Giuliani with Health, Happiness and much Success!! He deserves our prayers
May God bless you. Evil will not win. They will be judged in a higher court. I know that doesn't help you much right now, but this time on Earth is short, eternity is long.
God bless you Rudy.
Lord have mercy!
Praying for your release from this demonic power, and a return of what you’ve lost and more. Thank you for fighting for America 🇺🇸 🫡
