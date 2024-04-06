Campaign Image

Rudy Giuliani Defense

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $166,453

Campaign created by Jackson Lahmeyer

Campaign funds will be received by Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund

America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been persecuted to the highest level through law fare due to his support of President Donald Trump.

Therefore, we are raising funds to go directly to his legal defense.

ALL FUNDS GO TO LEGAL DEFENSE

Please join us in this effort!

Recent Donations
Devney
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

I support you 100%

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

It's worth $5 to say to all of you that Rudy Guilliani is guilty as hell and is officially PATHETIC! (And so is his former "client.")

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

From an old Rudy For Mayor campaign volunteer who hasn't forgotten

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Maga
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

The left will not win.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 hours ago

It’s important to rally behind the good people of this country! He’s been fighting for America for a long time! I wish I could give more!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

Best wishes for your future accomplishments!

Suzzzabelle
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

Because of Rudy’s leadership, I enjoyed going into NYC for years. Dining, Theatre and I always felt safe. Those days are over but I’ll never forget what Americas Mayor did for New York and this country.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

SPS
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

May the Almighty God bless our dedicated awesome Rudy Giuliani with Health, Happiness and much Success!! He deserves our prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

May God bless you. Evil will not win. They will be judged in a higher court. I know that doesn't help you much right now, but this time on Earth is short, eternity is long.

Rafael R
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

God bless you Rudy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 hours ago

Mary Erickson
$ 25.00 USD
16 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
18 hours ago

Lord have mercy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

Kaitlin Boyd
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Praying for your release from this demonic power, and a return of what you’ve lost and more. Thank you for fighting for America 🇺🇸 🫡

Mario Power Generator Svc
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

