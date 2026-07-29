Ruck March for Life

During the month of May, I am committing to ruck marching (walking with a heavy backpack) for 40 miles throughout the month, with 40 pounds in my pack, to raise $4,000 to help women choose life.





All proceeds will go to Mosaic Health, a nonprofit pregnancy center that provides cost-free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and other medical services for women with unexpected pregnancies. They share the gospel, plus scientifically based facts about abortion and its risks, with every patient who walks through their doors. Mosaic Health also parks a Mobile Medical Unit outside one of the largest Planned Parenthoods in the nation as one last chance to help women choose life.





With your support, more women will hear the truth of the gospel and receive life-affirming care!





https://www.supportmosaic.org/



