Campaign Image

RTTL Ozarks Family Incentives

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $2,101

Campaign created by Scott

RTTL Ozarks Family Incentives

Return to the Land Ozarks

Donations to this fund go directly to parents of newborns who are born in the RTTL Ozarks Community. For more info on the Return to the Land movement, watch Asha Logos "A Call to Return to the Land" and Aarvoll's "A More Innocuous Title".

Family Incentives

In an ongoing effort to bolster our community's growth and vitality, this fundraiser offers cash rewards to parents of newborns as a means to incentivize population growth. This inspiring initiative not only celebrates the arrival of each new life but also provides essential support to families embarking on the beautiful journey of parenthood. The fundraiser stands as a testament to our collective commitment to ensuring a vibrant and flourishing future, where the laughter and innocence of children continue to brighten our community.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

bensen
$ 701.00 USD
1 month ago

The fifth of many. Good luck to all.

Matthew Doyle
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless all of you. If I could convince my family to go I would have already been there. Although when my kids are grown and able to take care of themselves I am coming! Hopefully I've done my job though to the point they all see the necessity of going in the direction of Returning to the Land. I should mention I'm here because of arvoll and asha logos. Wish I could give more, but strugglingtoo

Bensen B
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

The second of many.

Germ
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Germ
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
5 months ago

Just 200 more to go!

Proper Posterity
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Blazing the path for all.

Death Culture
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Grow baby grow!

Mosby Erickson
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for your service to our people.

The Ozarkia Herald
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Death Culture
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Keep blasting this, more people within the dissident community need to donate. Everyone must do their part.

The Ozarkia Herald
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Ted
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Swim upstream.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Brian G
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #2

August 7th, 2024

We've reached our goal! Thank you, everyone! We are waiting on a family to claim the $1000. Further donations will go to the family of baby number two.

Update #1

June 20th, 2024

Thank you for the donations! We're up to $540 so far. Waiting on a family to claim these funds.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo