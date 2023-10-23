RTTL Ozarks Family Incentives

Return to the Land Ozarks

Donations to this fund go directly to parents of newborns who are born in the RTTL Ozarks Community. For more info on the Return to the Land movement, watch Asha Logos "A Call to Return to the Land" and Aarvoll's "A More Innocuous Title".



Family Incentives



In an ongoing effort to bolster our community's growth and vitality, this fundraiser offers cash rewards to parents of newborns as a means to incentivize population growth. This inspiring initiative not only celebrates the arrival of each new life but also provides essential support to families embarking on the beautiful journey of parenthood. The fundraiser stands as a testament to our collective commitment to ensuring a vibrant and flourishing future, where the laughter and innocence of children continue to brighten our community.

