RTTL Ozarks Family Incentives

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $2,101
Donations to this fund go directly to parents of newborns who are born in the RTTL Ozarks Community. For more info on the Return to the Land movement, watch Asha Logos "A Call to Return to the Land" and Aarvoll's "A More Innocuous Title".
In an ongoing effort to bolster our community's growth and vitality, this fundraiser offers cash rewards to parents of newborns as a means to incentivize population growth. This inspiring initiative not only celebrates the arrival of each new life but also provides essential support to families embarking on the beautiful journey of parenthood. The fundraiser stands as a testament to our collective commitment to ensuring a vibrant and flourishing future, where the laughter and innocence of children continue to brighten our community.
The fifth of many. Good luck to all.
God bless all of you. If I could convince my family to go I would have already been there. Although when my kids are grown and able to take care of themselves I am coming! Hopefully I've done my job though to the point they all see the necessity of going in the direction of Returning to the Land. I should mention I'm here because of arvoll and asha logos. Wish I could give more, but strugglingtoo
The second of many.
Just 200 more to go!
Blazing the path for all.
Grow baby grow!
Thank you for your service to our people.
Keep blasting this, more people within the dissident community need to donate. Everyone must do their part.
:)
Swim upstream.
August 7th, 2024
We've reached our goal! Thank you, everyone! We are waiting on a family to claim the $1000. Further donations will go to the family of baby number two.
June 20th, 2024
Thank you for the donations! We're up to $540 so far. Waiting on a family to claim these funds.
