Return to the Land: Ozarks

Community Center Fund



Watch Asha Logos "A Call to Return to the Land"

Watch Aarvoll "A More Innocuous Title"

RTTL: Community Vision

We seek to create a decentralized movement, formed of various individuals and societies returning to the land. We will promote strong families with common ancestry, and raise the next generation in an environment that reflects our traditional values. We will facilitate economic and social harmony between all groups and individuals in our movement. Above all, we will continue to engage in a never-ending pursuit of excellence, refusing to lower our standards or lose sight of our goals.

RTTL: Community Mission

We will return to the land to separate ourselves from a corrupted modern society, and will make positive cultural changes in ourselves and in our ancestral communities.

RTTL: Community Goals



To facilitate individuals and groups that share common ancestry to purchase land in rural areas

To facilitate media activities to promote our movement

To create many independent and fully-functioning parallel societies

To teach, share, and develop successful methods of garnering independence and building community

To cultivate wholesomeness, beauty, health, and hope in a trying world

Community Center Fund

Join us in building a brighter future for the Return to the Land Ozarks community! We are excited to announce our first project on the land: the construction of a community center that will serve as a hub for learning, gathering, and growth. This center will be a place where neighbors come together to share ideas, build connections, and access vital resources. With your support, we can create a space where families thrive, individuals flourish, and the community strengthens its bonds. Your contribution will help us build essential infrastructure. Together, we can make the Return to the Land Ozarks community an even better place to call home.

