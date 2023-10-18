Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $6,073
Campaign funds will be received by W. Woods LLC
Watch Asha Logos "A Call to Return to the Land"
Watch Aarvoll "A More Innocuous Title"
RTTL: Community Vision
We seek to create a decentralized movement, formed of various individuals and societies returning to the land. We will promote strong families with common ancestry, and raise the next generation in an environment that reflects our traditional values. We will facilitate economic and social harmony between all groups and individuals in our movement. Above all, we will continue to engage in a never-ending pursuit of excellence, refusing to lower our standards or lose sight of our goals.
RTTL: Community Mission
We will return to the land to separate ourselves from a corrupted modern society, and will make positive cultural changes in ourselves and in our ancestral communities.
RTTL: Community Goals
Join us in building a brighter future for the Return to the Land Ozarks community! We are excited to announce our first project on the land: the construction of a community center that will serve as a hub for learning, gathering, and growth. This center will be a place where neighbors come together to share ideas, build connections, and access vital resources. With your support, we can create a space where families thrive, individuals flourish, and the community strengthens its bonds. Your contribution will help us build essential infrastructure. Together, we can make the Return to the Land Ozarks community an even better place to call home.
I will either join you soon, or continue to donate until I can. God bless. 14!
Thank you for what you do!
We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children.
Thank you
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Godspeed.
Thank you
Prayers for you and all the other communities preserving the dignity and autonomy of White Americans.
Lets go
Godspeed.
Thank you
:D
The first of many. Thanks for all the work.
Keep up the good work!
Thank you
:)
We must look out for our own to secure the existence of our people and a future for White children. I pray God blesses your endeavors. Galatians 5:14 - For the whole law is fulfilled in one word: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” 1 John 3:17 - But if anyone has the world's goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God's love abide in him?
November 7th, 2024
One year progress video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00f6MBizIOQ
First year: legal framework created; property purchased; all shares sold; 50-acres of damaged forest/brushland cleared; 1–2 miles of road carved out; six wells installed; multiple septic systems set up; and power and fiber internet extended to the area, among other developments.
Next year goals: further harden the legal framework; release framework for other RTTL communities; purchase more land; improve roads; build many starter homes; build community center; bring utilities deeper into property; recruit members with valuable skills; expand our media capabilities.
Community Center:
We've been focusing on other developments but the community center is now a high priority. Thank you everyone — we're up to $5,361!
Find us on Telegram: https://t.me/+XUkaw8CwBNlhYTAx
August 28th, 2024
$3,981 in donations! Thank you everyone! We'll be having an meeting soon with the LLC members about the construction plans for the community center.
• $700 was voted to go towards improvements to the community center road.
June 20th, 2024
Thank you for the donations! We're up to $2,366 so far. So far we have the community center well installed, much of the foundation footers have been dug, and stones were collected at the last work party to use in the stone foundation. As construction on the community center progresses, we'll determine the best use of these funds.
