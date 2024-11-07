Return to the Land Legal Framework Research

Goal:
USD $2,800
Raised:
USD $2,855
Campaign funds will be received by Wisdom Woods LLC
I love this project
Blessings.
The third of many.
god bless
An Aussie wishing you luck to keep European Americans safe from anti-White racism & crime as well as to preserve their social solidarity as a group & way of life.
The journey is the reward. The destination is the gift.
Viel glück!
Steven on Telegram.
I'm a member of the PMA and an interested in purchasing lot 18.
From the PNW
Keep up the good work
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.