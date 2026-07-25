Ray's Healing Journey

Earlier in April, after an unexpected whirlwind of tests and scans, Ray + Ashley discovered that Ray had a large mass in his brain. He had brain surgery on April 14th at UPenn. The doctors said it was an extremely strange case and that he'd never seen anything like it before. He drained a lot of fluid and cauterized the vessels. He talked to the pathologist afterward, who was also not sure what they were looking at. He is optimistic, though it will take two weeks to find out the biopsy results.





PLEASE PRAY:

-for benign results

-for full restoration of motor function, use of his right arm + speech restoration

-Ashley, Ray's wife, has epilepsy. Although her seizures can be brought on by stress, she (thankfully!) has not had any since all of this has begun unfolding. Pray that the Lord will continue to strengthen + uphold her as she cares for Ray + their children.

-Pray for the Smith's two sons: Peter (4yo) + Luke (6yo). Also discovered this past week, Peter was diagnosed with Lymes Disease + developed bells palsy. Pray that he can make a full recovery, and soon!





>>> Now, here's where *you* come in... We need YOUR HELP!

You're invited to bless the Smiths while they walk through this very difficult season. Your generous donations, however big or small, will be used toward medical expenses not covered by insurance, loss of income, help with gas money, food, kids, supplements, etc.





The Lord has been revealing His goodness and kindness to their family already in many, many ways - through speedy medical attention, being in wonderful surgical hands, medical staff who have shared scripture and encouraged them deeply, having family + friends surrounding them, helping with the kids, etc. We are confident that the Lord will continue to provide and care for Ray + his family, and are appreciative beyond words for your support, spiritually + financially.