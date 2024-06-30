Support Roy's Camapign

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Roy Francis
Donate to Our Campaign
Donate Online, or By Check
We greatfully accept donations to our campaign: Help us get the word out on our mission to return open government and fiscal responsibility, and to stop data centers in Warrenton.
Campaign contributions of any amount are welcome. You can donate to our campaign online, through our GiveSendGo page here, or you can send a check, payable to Roy Francis for Town Council, to:
Roy Francis for Town Council
147 North View Cir
Warrenton, VA 20186
