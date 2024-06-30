Campaign Image

Support Roy's Camapign

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by Roy Francis

Campaign funds will be received by Roy Francis

Support Roy's Camapign

Donate to Our Campaign

Donate Online, or By Check


We greatfully accept donations to our campaign: Help us get the word out on our mission to return open government and fiscal responsibility, and to stop data centers in Warrenton.

Campaign contributions of any amount are welcome. You can donate to our campaign online, through our GiveSendGo page here, or you can send a check, payable to Roy Francis for Town Council, to:

Roy Francis for Town Council
147 North View Cir
Warrenton, VA 20186

Recent Donations
Show:
Bert Harris
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Paul Shimp
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Craig Stevens
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo