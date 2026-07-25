Help Support Roxy Lynch

Roxy is truly one of a kind. She is currently in the fight of her life and facing it with the same strength, compassion, and faith that she has always shown to others. She and her family are believing for a miraculous healing.

We want this to be a general area where we can keep you up to date on what’s happening, as it’s gotten hard for Roxy and the family to respond to all the questions.

Roxy and her husband Mike have spent years pouring into their community, serving as dedicated chaplains with the Minneapolis Police Department. They have a servant’s heart, constantly supporting and caring for those they serve. Even now, in the middle of their own battle, they haven’t stopped showing love to others.

Eight years ago, Roxy was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She fought courageously and was blessed with a period of remission. But three years ago, the cancer returned, and today she is once again battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

The cancer has spread to her liver, colon, stomach, intestines, lungs, and spine. Through it all, Roxy continues to fight with incredible faith. We are standing with her, believing and praying for complete healing.

While this fight is physical and emotional, it has also brought a financial burden.

Roxy has begun Insulin Potentiation Therapy (IPT), a treatment not covered by insurance. Each week, she travels to Chicago for care, leaving on Sundays, staying in a hotel for three nights, and receiving treatments on Mondays and Wednesdays. A family member must accompany her on each trip to support her through this journey.

So far, Roxy has completed 6 treatments, and there is already encouraging progress, seeing her cancer antigen levels decrease. This gives us hope.

She now has 6 more weeks of treatment ahead.

We are praying that by the end of these treatments, her cancer levels will drop even further, and that her pain and weakness will be significantly reduced.

Any money raised will go towards her treatments, gas, lodging, and possibly hiring someone to help her around the house with cleaning and cooking meals. Due to mom’s exhaustion, Janell will be helping her manage the finances to relieve that burden. Janell will gift her the cash.

If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping Roxy and her family in your prayers. We look forward to sharing positive progress ahead.