Rowan's path to the International Triple Crown

Rowan "Titio" Gilbert has dedicated nearly seven years to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He is a four-time IBJJF PANS medalist and a back-to-back IBJJF PANS Gold Medalist at one of the world's largest youth tournaments. Now, he's ready to take the next step and compete on the world stage.

Rowan will spend the rest of this year training and competing across the U.S. to prepare for the 2027 IBJJF European Nationals, Brazilian Nationals, and Abu Dhabi World Youth Championships. He trains six days a week for hours each day, works out at home every other day, and constantly seeks tougher competition by moving up in age and weight. He has over 140 wins and over 110 submissions.

We will be using the funds for travel, lodging tournament fees and training.

I'm humbly asking for your support. I want to help Rowan chase his dream, but I can't do it alone. Every sponsorship or donation brings him one step closer. Businesses willing to sponsor Rowan we can add your logo to his GI and his social media sites. Thank you for believing in Rowan and being part of his journey.