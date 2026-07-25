Round Table Media Group Launch: Truth. Media. Miss

We are launching Round Table Media Group, a Christian media project built to explore truth, amplify faithful Christian voices, and create meaningful content that strengthens believers, equips families, supports churches, and engages culture with a biblical worldview.

Our heart is simple: we believe truth matters, Scripture matters, and Christian voices need to be heard with excellence, clarity, and conviction. In a world filled with confusion, shallow content, and constant cultural noise, we want to build a platform that brings people back to the table for honest conversations about God, apologetics, theology, family, culture, history, creation, and the Christian faith.

This project will begin with podcasts, interviews, short-form videos, long-form content, reaction/commentary segments, and educational media designed to help people think deeply, stand firmly, and live boldly for Christ. We also want to highlight pastors, apologists, teachers, creators, churches, ministries, homeschool families, and Christian leaders who are faithfully doing the work but may not have the media reach or production support to get their message in front of more people.

We are raising funds to help cover the startup costs needed to launch with excellence. This includes production equipment, microphones, cameras, lighting, editing tools, branding, website development, travel for interviews, content production, promotional materials, and the early operational needs required to build a consistent media presence.

Your support will directly help us create and distribute Christian content that informs, encourages, defends the faith, and points people to Christ. Every gift helps us move from vision to execution—recording conversations, producing videos, reaching new audiences, and building a media platform that can serve churches, families, homeschool communities, and believers for years to come.

This is more than a media project. It is a mission to use modern tools for Kingdom impact.

Thank you for prayerfully considering partnering with us. Whether you give, pray, share, or simply encourage us along the way, you are helping us build something that we pray will glorify God, strengthen His people, and reach those searching for truth.

Truth. Media. Mission.