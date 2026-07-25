Rough Times

In May my Father had a massive stroke and was in the hospital. He was released and we thought he was on the mend. Recently he had increasing trouble breathing and we went for another check up. His lungs are not well he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema(copd). As a result of the stroke he had to stop working and with this new diagnosis idk if he will be able too. He will most likely be on oxygen for the rest of his life. Funds are for his upkeep until we work out disability and insurances

Anything helps





Thank you 🙏🏽