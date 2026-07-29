Rosie's hip hopeful recovery

Please help. My sweet baby got hit by a truck and by God's grace she made it out alive, but her hip is broken from the impact. If anyone can spare any amount of money to help, I would be so blessed. It's been an extremely tough time and I can't afford to help her on my own. She's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso with plenty of life left to live and my little boy's best friend. Please help her.🙏