Rosie T’s Toddler Lung Surgery

Rosie T. is 3 years old and has Cystic Fibrosis. Her doctors, however, recently discovered a mass in her already compromised lung which needs to be removed and she will be in the hospital for a week to recover. Her parents are self-employed so every day they spend with her in the hospital and recovering at home is a day without pay. All funds raised will go towards hospital bills and meeting the family’s daily needs while mom and dad take care of their little girl.

Jeremiah Tiews is Rosie's father and will be using the funds for hospital bills and the daily expenses incurred with cystic fibrosis.

Please consider helping out financially if you can, but absolutely, please storm Heaven with prayers of healing for Rosie and peace for her mom and dad. 🙏🏻





THANK YOU and God Bless you!!