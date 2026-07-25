Rosie NEEDS OUR help now more than EVER

It’s hard to put into words what it means to be part of Rosie's family. She’s been there through every life milestone, from graduations to weddings, always lending her unwavering support and love. Her presence alone has brought so much joy and comfort. 😊💕 Now, as Kilroy fights a tough battle in the hospital, Rosie finds herself facing one of the most challenging times of her life. It’s heartbreakingly clear that it won't be long before they are separated by death, not distance. They have so many memories to cherish and moments left untold. 😢 The financial burden of daily expenses while planning a proper burial for Kilroy has been crushing. Rosie has always given everything she had without asking for anything in return, but it’s our turn now to support her through this difficult time. 💔🙏 We're reaching out not just as family members but also as friends who have felt the weight of these moments and understand how important they are. It could be any one of us facing such a loss—it’s crucial that we come together to support each other now, so no loved ones face their darkest hours alone. 🌍❤️ To Rosie and Kilroy: We love you both dearly! This is our heartfelt plea for your well-being during these trying times. Your strength inspires us all, but remember, it’s okay to lean on others too when life gets tough. ❤️🙏 For those who can help—whether it's a few dollars or even just kind words of comfort in the comments below this post—every bit helps and means so much more than you could ever know. Together, we can lighten Rosie’s load during these dark days ahead. 💕✨ We are forever grateful for any support. Please continue to follow our journey as we navigate through life's toughest moments together with love and solidarity.