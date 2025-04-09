RoseJamBooks Book Launch!

Help us launch our first book "Goodnight, Jungle friends!". Hi there, and welcome to the GiveSendGo contribution page for RoseJamBooks first book launch! We are a Christian, husband and wife, author and illustrator team producing family and children's books. The stories we tell our children are the stories that shape them! We need good stories in the world, and we would love for you to be a part that!

WHAT YOUR CONTRIBUTION DOES

First: We wanted to provide an opportunity to family, friends, or anyone to share in the creation of this first book and support the vision for future projects from RoseJamBooks. We are dedicated to making wholesome family books that inspire, uplift, and engage children! We want to fill the world with stories that focus on family and fun, and always with the heart that you are Created and Valued by God, and are called to change the world in Truth and Love. All glory belongs to Christ!

Second: Getting a good quality children's book produced is not an inexpensive venture. Your contributions of any amount are specifically helping alleviate the production cost to turn this book (and books to come) into a reality!

ABOUT OUR FIRST BOOK

Awakened by his animal friends, the fun in the jungle never ends. And although it's bedtime, all these friends are keeping our little jungle boy from sleeping. As each new creature joins the jungle jamboree, the excitement grows more and more until... oh no! Is that the door!? "Goodnight, Jungle Friends!" is our first children’s bedtime book in the Goodnight Friends Series. See a preview of the story at: rosejambooks.com

For our first entries we wanted to provide some sweet bedtime stories for families with little ones to enjoy. With a rhythmic rhyming scheme and beautiful illustrations, the story was inspired by our own little adventurer whom we had to teach the valuable lesson that there was a time to play, and a time to sleep...

The book itself will be a sturdy board book with a Hard case cover on the outside. We wanted this book to stand up to your little page turners and be something we would be excited to pass on to a friend or the next generation!

TO SAY THANK YOU!

For any amount donated - We want to add your name (or name of someone you would like to tribute) to our contributor page on the website! Examples of approved naming conventions: (John Smith) (John and Jane Smith) (The Smith Family) (In Honor of: Jackie Smith)

Additionally:

(Bookworm) For Donations over $18.00+ // we want to send you one signed copy of our book!

(Book Buddy) For Contributions over $48.00+ // we want to send you three signed copies of our book!

(Book Party) For Contributions over $150.00+ // we want to send you TEN signed copies of our book!

After your contribution, we will contact you directly for details on any shipping information and confirmation of what name you would like to use on our RoseBud contributor website page!

ARE THERE RISKS?

Outside of possible delays in shipping or production outside of our control... no! If necessary, we are prepared to fully take on the cost of the initial production and shipping. That means that whether we have 1 supporter or 1,000 supporters, we are going to get these books made and in your hands!

OUR TIMELINE

Starting on May 1st, our printer has estimated between 13-14 weeks till we see books in our hands. The book files will need to be proofed, then the books printed, then shipped to our address. We would add another 2 weeks for us to then ship them to you! Thank you for being patient with us in this journey, and we will keep you posted as things progress!

HOW TO GET IN TOUCH

You can reach out to us directly with any questions at: rosejambooks@gmail.com

Website: rosejambooks.com