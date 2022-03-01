UPDATE! Catholic Audio Rosaries

ONE LAST CHANCE for you to become a member of our contributor "family" if you missed out before:





This decision is to best serve our CASSIA & MYRRH contributor base and to be able to continue to grow this beautiful mission of Catholic music and have as many of you as possible be a part of it all. Every contribution helps!

DETAILS :

$25 is a wonderful baseline for a contribution.

But if you are able, and especially if you want to look at it as "creative tithing" during Lent, more is always needed and welcome in order for us to reach as many people as possible with the beauty and truth of our faith.

However, contributions of ALL amounts, no matter how small will receive the early download of the Rosaries, as well as the Exclusive Contributor Package! This is God's economy.



All funding allows us to release a general PDF guide with the Rosaries for the public, as well as continue to reach more people with the beauty and peace of our faith. Your support is needed and appreciated, as this is truly a labor of love!





**If you've already given at any point since our founding, you will already be on our list for receiving the exclusive package with the Rosaries. Of course, you are always free to give again in support of Catholic music.**





The package will include :



- early downloads of the Rosaries (all four mysteries, in Latin & English, over unique Latin music compositions) prior to public streaming release





(we don't know if we will be able to provide downloads for everyone yet, although they will be publicly available to stream, so this makes sure you get the downloads!)



- beautiful accompanying visuals



- the musical compositions, influenced by St. Hildegard von Bingen, from underneath the Rosaries, on their own for download



- an expanded PDF guide for praying the Rosary, including all prayers used in Latin & English



- a personal letter from Kay









Please share with your family and friends! We all win when we choose to value and support beauty!

ORIGINAL CAMPAIGN INFO from 2023 HERE:

The world is in turmoil, and at CASSIA & MYRRH, where our Catholic music brings peace & beauty to many, we believe prayer can powerfully affect world events.







By giving today, you allow us to:

- create audio Rosaries over unique, sacred Latin prayer compositions

- in both LATIN & ENGLISH

- at top industry studio sound quality

- and share these with the world as far as possible!





Your generosity, in both prayer and financial contributions, is critical to this project's success! We need you.





We believe your prayers and support will help us to encourage greater devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and see many miracles in the world as a result. Join us!





**As a thank you, all contributors, no matter the amount, will have first access to the Rosaries after completion and will be able to request complimentary downloads for a period of time after initial release. You will also join our "family" and be a part of those we cover in prayer and have periodic masses offered for.**



The Rosary, where we ask sincerely for Mary's intercession before Jesus, is known to have been a powerful spiritual weapon for centuries, with great victories attributed to its devoted recitation: the stopping of wars, the winning of battles, the ending of plagues and famines, and even the miraculous peaceful end to tyrannical governments. With so many tragedies happening, we need Her powerful love and intercession to help lead us all back to Jesus Christ and His perfect peace and power.

This campaign is an opportunity to join the powerful fight with heaven against evil, by helping to bring about beautiful audio Rosaries, in both Latin and English and accompanied by original Latin prayer musical compositions. We believe by helping us accomplish our goal and spreading our vision for these rosaries, many people will also be reached and touched with the message of the Rosary and be inspired to pray.

We want to be able to produce these Rosaries at the highest quality possible, and it is a massive project, and taken on as a labour of love for the Kingdom of God. Your help today is critical to its success; we will not be able to do it without you.

Please contribute today, and pass on this campaign to everyone you know!

You can download for FREE: Chs. I & II, Gregorian chant & classic hymns, at our website: https://www.cassiaandmyrrh.com. Also available on YouTube and most streaming sites! Ch. III on its way soon :)