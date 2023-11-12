Send Rosalyn to Charis Bible College

Rosalyn Schmuck

Campaign funds will be received by erin morar

Send Rosalyn to Charis Bible College

Hello everyone! My name is Rosalyn Schmuck.

I’ve started this fundraiser to help me go to an amazing Bible college called Charis Bible College in Colorado, US! You can watch my video up there for a little of the story behind how God led me to go to Charis - it’s fun! 

I also want to give you a quick insight into what you will be sowing into by giving into this fundraiser, and WHY I’m going to Charis. 

So firstly, God has given me a gift for Bible teaching. The Lord called me to ministry when I was around seven years old, and in recent years He has so much increased my vision and shown me that I will get opportunities to speak in front of hundreds of people. This is something that, at one time, I could not even have imagined myself doing! 

The Lord has also shown me that I will be part of a ministry that walks in signs and wonders and miracles in a way that draws people to Jesus. I have a vision of crowds and of people pulling the roofs down to lower in the sick. 

The funny thing is, I am the least likely person in my family to do what God’s called me to do. There are tons of people who are more naturally equipped! But I know one thing, and that is that God doesn’t gauge our usefulness by our natural abilities. He sees what we can do THROUGH Christ - us in combination with Jesus. 

He doesn’t send us out to serve all alone, because He said ‘Take my yoke upon thee’. A yoke means ‘two’ - a couple. It means us pulling the plow, working in partnership with Jesus, which to me means a strong RELATIONSHIP with Jesus. So THIS is why I’m going to Charis. It’s to grow in my relationship with God, because I am completely unable to do or continue anything that God has called me to do without a strong relationship with Jesus. This is really what God told me, personally about why I’m going. Going to Charis, for me, will be a divine encounter with God. 

One last fun thing that I want to throw in! God’s given me a unique singing ability. And this was a gifting that the enemy had stolen for years. BUT, I’ve got it back! And I can’t say that I’m 100% certain, but I do believe that my third year at Charis will be WORSHIP SCHOOL!! We’re going to get this talent trained up to glorify Jesus! And God’s got so many fun things coming up for that!! 

Thank you for reading this far and God bless!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 days ago

I was given $1000 for Christmas, and I don't need it.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!!! God bless you abundantly!! 💝 (2Cor. 9:10)" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Susan
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep believing, Rosalyn ❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!!! I'm going for it!! I really appreciate you! " By Rosalyn Schmuck

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep believing!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! 💝" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Susan
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

We're still with you, Rosalyn, the tender place within my heart towards the desires of your heart remains steadfast.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much Susan! I so appreciate you!! God bless you abundantly!! 💝" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Erin Morar
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

All things are possible to him who believes! Keep believing!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!! I'm believing God will bless you back for every seed you sow into me so you can Abound to every good work that's on your heart to do!! " By Rosalyn Schmuck

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Susan
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

As a fellow labourer in the gospel of Christ, today's gift is to establish you and encourage you concerning your faith, Rosalyn 1 Thessalonians 3:2

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much Susan!!! 💝 Blessings to you!! " By Rosalyn Schmuck

Erin Morar
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

“Never doubt God’s mighty power to work in you and accomplish this! He will do infinitely more than your greatest request, your most unbelievable dream and exceed your wildest imagination!” (Eph 3:20)

Response from Campaign Owner:

"THANK YOU!!!! 💝" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Susan
$ 155.00 USD
7 months ago

And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus (Phil 4:19, NLT).

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much Susan!! ❤️" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

Keep on going! You'll get there!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much!! I will! ☺️🙌🙌" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Susan
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

The Lord delights in you, beautiful Rosalyn ❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much Susan!! 💝💝💝" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Jonathan O
$ 150.00 USD
9 months ago

Here's another $150 towards getting you to Charis. Andrew is a really great source of Christian wisdom, and spiritual knowledge, so I know you'll excel when you get there!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"He is!! I totally agree!!! 👏👏 Thank you so much!!!" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Susan
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Have not forgotten you, Rosalyn. God keeps you on my heart. Stay encouraged ❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you SO much Susan!! ❤️ I will!!! God bless you abundantly!! 💝" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Nicole Balliet
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

God Bless friend! :]

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!! 🤗" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Jonathan and Susan
$ 306.00 USD
1 year ago

Beautiful Rosalyn, merry Christmas. Bless you!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!!! 💝" By Rosalyn Schmuck

Jonathan and Susan
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

A fresh start, a new beginning for you! ❤️

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much!! Blessings to you! " By Rosalyn Schmuck

Updates

IMPORTANT UPDATE!

October 8th, 2024

Hi everyone! I have an important Bible college update to share with you!!
Just recently, I called the Charis Bible College application team because I had some questions about application timings.
Though I was honestly looking forward to being able to go for the Spring Term, I still wasn't 100% sure if I was going for the Spring of 2025 or the Fall.
So, I decided that based on what they told me, I was going to make a final decision on when I am going.

I called them and found out that, according to the law in the US, international students are actually NOT allowed to apply for the Spring Term.
I had absolutely no idea of that!!
Though I did, prior to calling, mentally register the fact that if they told me to go for the Fall Term, then that would be fine with me, I was keeping myself in faith and truly EXPECTING to go for the Spring.
This news was, honestly, very disappointing for a few days.
But, though I do believe God honors that kind of expectant faith, He also wants me to obey the laws of the land!

So, that finalizes it for me that I will not be going to Charis for the Spring Term.
BUT, I am still going!! 
I'm now setting my goal to the Fall of 2025. And, as soon as the Fall Term application begins, I'll apply!

Something that this scenario has made very clear to me is that I desperately need guidance from a person who thoroughly KNOWS the legal process for international students.
The next step for me is to find someone from Charis Bible College who I can communicate with over the next year and who can help me steer in the right direction.
So, hallelujah! I just wanted to let you all know that I am totally STILL going, and that I am still taking steps and that direction!

I want to thank those of you who have already partnered with me on my Bible college journey, or who have supported and encouraged me through my Bible college journey thus far.
I really appreciate you all!!
God bless!

Update #1

March 11th, 2024


Hello everyone! Have you watched my video up there? If so, I have a few things  I want to add to that real quick! 

One is that I’m already about 98% sure that my third year at Charis will be worship school!! 🎶 That means I’m going to learn how to sing and lead worship! Music has always been a HUGE part of me and I’m so thankful for this opportunity to draw out and train up that gifting. 💓

The second thing is, my fundraiser is to help me get to Charis. Let me explain what I mean by that: 

Because I will be a foreign student in the US, in order to get my student’s visa, I have to be able to show that I have the entire living cost of my first year’s stay in the US, and my tuition. (I mentioned that in my video but I’m not sure how well I explained it! Sorry, I’m still a bit camera shy!)  

There’s two reasons why I’m fundraising for that: the first and biggest reason is this is specifically what God told me to do. The second is there is absolutely no way for me, personally, to raise that amount of money! 

But, when I am studying at Charis I will be working within the college itself and will be supporting myself as much as I can. 

So that’s about it! Thanks for reading this update and have a blessed day! 💝

