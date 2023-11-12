Send Rosalyn to Charis Bible College

Hello everyone! My name is Rosalyn Schmuck.

I’ve started this fundraiser to help me go to an amazing Bible college called Charis Bible College in Colorado, US! You can watch my video up there for a little of the story behind how God led me to go to Charis - it’s fun!



I also want to give you a quick insight into what you will be sowing into by giving into this fundraiser, and WHY I’m going to Charis.



So firstly, God has given me a gift for Bible teaching. The Lord called me to ministry when I was around seven years old, and in recent years He has so much increased my vision and shown me that I will get opportunities to speak in front of hundreds of people. This is something that, at one time, I could not even have imagined myself doing!



The Lord has also shown me that I will be part of a ministry that walks in signs and wonders and miracles in a way that draws people to Jesus. I have a vision of crowds and of people pulling the roofs down to lower in the sick.



The funny thing is, I am the least likely person in my family to do what God’s called me to do. There are tons of people who are more naturally equipped! But I know one thing, and that is that God doesn’t gauge our usefulness by our natural abilities. He sees what we can do THROUGH Christ - us in combination with Jesus.



He doesn’t send us out to serve all alone, because He said ‘Take my yoke upon thee’. A yoke means ‘two’ - a couple. It means us pulling the plow, working in partnership with Jesus, which to me means a strong RELATIONSHIP with Jesus. So THIS is why I’m going to Charis. It’s to grow in my relationship with God, because I am completely unable to do or continue anything that God has called me to do without a strong relationship with Jesus. This is really what God told me, personally about why I’m going. Going to Charis, for me, will be a divine encounter with God.



One last fun thing that I want to throw in! God’s given me a unique singing ability. And this was a gifting that the enemy had stolen for years. BUT, I’ve got it back! And I can’t say that I’m 100% certain, but I do believe that my third year at Charis will be WORSHIP SCHOOL!! We’re going to get this talent trained up to glorify Jesus! And God’s got so many fun things coming up for that!!



Thank you for reading this far and God bless!!

