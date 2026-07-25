Rory White - Family Fund

The outpouring of love, prayers and support since Rory's illness and passing has been a great consolation to his family. Rory passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 16th, 2026, after a brief illness. Many visited the hospital, some staying for days at a time, and countless others prayed for him, his family and his friends as they said goodbye. Rory touched many lives, and continues to do so after death.





Many have expressed a desire to financially support Heather, Finn and Declan as they cope with medical bills, funeral costs, and other unforeseen expenses. Rory's whole family is so grateful for the support. The greatest gift you can give them is your continued prayers for Rory, and especially for Heather, Finn and Declan.





Eternal light grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.