Europe for Christ with Christian Education US

Did you know that many countries in Europe, including Italy, are considered unreached by the Christian Evangelical community?

The average percentage of Evangelical presence in many countries is less than 2%!

So, how do we reach Europe and Italy for Christ?

Historically, the advancement of the Gospel in Italy is directly linked to Christian education in the 1800’s, starting in Florence, Italy! That’s right! The Good News of the savior and the first teachings straight from the Scripture were taught and spread throughout the country because of Christian education. As a result of these schools, Evangelical churches were planted. Secular education had yet to be introduced in the country.

Today, however, there aren’t Christian Evangelical schools anymore presenting a biblical worldview: they disappeared due to the advent of free public schools run by the state.

So, the question remains: what is being sown in the hearts and minds of our children in the schools today? Our children are made in the image of God and not in the image of this world or other gods; but this is what the secular education is seeding into their hearts and minds.

The secular school system is based on atheism, humanism, naturalism and other philosophies that ignore God as creator and sovereign above all creation. Our children are having around 30 hours weekly of a godless education and being indoctrinated with worldly teachings such as evolution theories and ideologies that confuse their identities and the way they view the world.

This needs to change!

In the last years, homeschooling in Italy has been on the rise, showing that families are looking for alternatives and even non-believers don’t want to accept this situation.

That’s why in 2021 we started a Christian evangelical school as a pilot project to develop a model that can be replicated throughout the country, being structured in a way that can be locally funded and self-sustainable!

Imagine a school where all the subjects are rooted in the Bible, and children see God’s love and his master plan since creation in everything they study.

Imagine connecting what they learn to Biblical principles that will transform and shape their character and help them grow in their relationship with God.

Our vision is to prepare the next generations of children to avoid losing them to secularism (this world); we envision them growing to become what God intends them to be, to fulfill His purpose and manifest the Kingdom of God to all of Italy and to the world!

The Principled Approach

To achieve this vision, God pointed us to the Principled Educational Approach as a way to educate, disciple our children and reach their families by involving them in the education process.

According to the “Biblical Worldview PEERS Trend“, released by the Nehemia institute every year, “Principled Approach Schools” can reach that goal in an effective way; where even traditional Christian schools nowadays fail. Pay attention: the PEERS test results are collected within Christian families, not from unbelievers, and clearly show that our children are steadily losing their faith in God when exposed to a non-biblical worldview education.

We believe by God’s grace and with your help, that by 2025 we can have a full-time Principled Educational Approach model school functional and recognized by the Italian government, given that the due diligence has been completed during the pilot project. We are looking to have all grades up to high school, establishing the first physical school in Florence, Italy; then, extending to other cities and also provide on-line resources for homeschoolers.

