Help Hanna & Scarlet on Missions Trip to Kenya

Hi friends & family! 💛✨





God has given me an incredible opportunity to serve on a missions trip to Kenya this July. I am excited to step out in faith to say, “Yes, send me Lord, I’ll go.” 🇰🇪





This journey is centered on being His hands and feet, loving people, serving communities, and sharing the hope of Jesus—not just in Kenya, but throughout our travels, wherever God places us.





I believe God is opening this door for a purpose, and I’m trusting Him every step of the way. As we prepare for this journey, I would be grateful for you to be part of it through prayer and support.





Your encouragement, prayers, and generosity mean more than you know. Every donation helps make this opportunity possible and impacts lives far beyond what we can see.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me. & planting seeds of faith, hope, and love that were believing God will continue to grow and impact lives long after this trip in ways only He can. 🌱✨





-Hanna & Scarlet