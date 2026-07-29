Rooted in Faith and Ready to Grow

For 31 years, our church has served faithfully without a permanent place to call home. For the past 20 years, we have searched, prayed, and waited for a building that would allow our ministry to grow and fully serve our community. We have moved many times, but nothing has ever truly fit the mission God has given us—until now.





We have finally found a building that meets our needs and gives us room to grow. It would allow us to host community outreach, classes, events, and Bible studies for all ages. Our heart is to offer programs where no one is ever turned away due to financial limitations. This building would give our children the space to sing, learn, and play—something we simply cannot provide in our current location.





We have saved funds for a down payment, but we are still short. That is why we are reaching out and asking you to prayerfully consider partnering with us. Every gift—large or small—helps us take the next step toward securing a permanent home where we can share the gospel and serve our community for generations to come.





If God leads you to give, we are deeply grateful. If you cannot give, please join us in praying for God’s provision as we follow His direction for our church.

#LetUsBuild #CommunityHope #FaithOverFear