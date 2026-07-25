room rent not trying to get out out with my daught

r housing crisis. We are staying in a hotel, and our room payment is due today before 3:00 p.m. If I cannot pay it on time, we will have nowhere safe to stay. This is an urgent situation, and I am doing everything I can to keep a roof over our heads while I work toward more stable housing. The past several weeks have been extremely difficult. Despite my efforts to find resources and improve our situation, I have not been able to come up with enough money to cover today's hotel cost. I have reached out to local organizations and explored every option I know of, but I still need immediate help. My greatest concern is making sure my daughter has a safe, clean place to sleep tonight. As a parent, it is heartbreaking to face the possibility of becoming homeless with a child. Staying in a hotel is not a long-term solution, but it has been the only way to keep my daughter and me off the streets while I continue searching for permanent housing and additional financial assistance. Every day I am trying to move forward by looking for resources, contacting agencies, and taking steps to improve our circumstances. Unfortunately, unexpected financial hardships have made it impossible for me to keep up with the daily hotel costs. Receiving assistance today would provide more than just a place to sleep. It would give us stability during a very stressful time and allow me to continue focusing on finding permanent housing instead of worrying about where we will spend the night. Having a safe place for my daughter is my highest priority. She deserves to feel secure and to have a stable environment while we work through this difficult period. I understand that many people need help, and I do not take this request lightly. I am asking for temporary emergency assistance because this support would make an immediate difference in our lives. It would prevent us from losing our shelter today and give us the opportunity to continue working toward becoming self-sufficient. Thank you for taking the time to consider my request. Any assistance you are able to provide would mean so much to my daughter and me. Your kindness and compassion during this difficult time would help us remain safe while we continue working toward a more stable future. I am grateful for your consideration and sincerely appreciate any help you can offer to keep us from becoming homeless today.