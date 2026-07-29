Roof repair for elderly grandmother and father

I am making a fundraiser to try to get enough funds available and together to repair my grandmother and Dad's roof. They are both elderly and on fixed incomes. My grandmother is 93 and is essentially home bond at this point in time before that she was very active in the local church and meals on wheels. I have helped as much as I can. we got the roof to a point that it no longer leaks. however, the damage is already done from it leaking for so long. the ceiling inside the room where it was leaking is falling down. The floor is no longer safe in that room to walk on. I unfortunately do not have the extra funs to help them more than I already have. They reached out to a local program but they are no longer accepting applications for this year and I'm not sure if there roof will last another winter. their house is in need of various other repairs but I think the most important thing right now is to repair the roof the damaged caused by it it any kind of funds donated will go directly to them. I just want to see their house get fixed and be safe for them both.