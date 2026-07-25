Roof repair for combat vet and paramedic family

My name is Jeff, and I am launching this campaign on behalf of my close friend, Justin, and his growing family. Justin is a man who has dedicated his entire adult life to serving his country and protecting our communities, but right now, his family is facing an unexpected crisis and needs our backing.

Justin’s lifetime of service includes 13 total years in the Armed Forces:

U.S. Marine Corps (4 Years Active Duty): Served as a Combat Engineer, completing a combat tour to Iraq. U.S. Army Reserves (4 Years): Completed a second combat tour to Afghanistan. Utah National Guard (Current E-6 Staff Sergeant): Serving with the 19th Special Forces Group as a Special Operations Combat Medic (SOCOM).

Alongside his military service, Justin has consistently served on the front lines as a first responder. He spent 2 years protecting the community as a Sheriff's Deputy with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, worked as a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Lehi Fire Department, and currently serves our local community with the Seguin Fire Department.

Justin and his wife recently bought a home in the Stockdale, Texas area to raise their two young daughters, with a third baby on the way. Tragically, shortly after moving in, they discovered extensive, severe roof leaks and toxic mold. Physical evidence left behind proves the previous owners knew about the defects and intentionally used temporary spray sealants to mask the damage on the disclosure forms. To make matters worse, the home inspector completely missed the structural failure.

While the family is actively pursuing legal accountability through the Texas court system, the legal process will take months. With a pregnant wife and two young daughters in the house, they cannot wait for a court date to have a safe, dry, mold-free roof over their heads.

Justin is the first person to run into a combat zone or a burning building to save a stranger, but he is far too humble to ever ask for help for himself. As his friend, I am stepping up to ask for him.

Every single dollar raised here will go directly into a secure account managed by Justin and his wife to fund an emergency roof replacement and immediate mold remediation. If any funds are eventually recovered through the legal system down the road, this family intends to pay it forward to another veteran or first responder in crisis.

Please consider donating to protect the family of a man who has spent 13 years protecting ours. please share this link and keep Justin’s family in your prayers.

Thank you Jesus is King. Update Larissa Cottle is Justins wife she and justin will be the direct beneficiary of all the funds produced by this fundraiser. Fund Management: Justin and Larissa Cottle will be reciving the funds directly from Give Send Go to their bank account.