A Roof Over Their Childhood

Statement

Katie’s story is heartbreakingly common: after devoting over a decade to raising her children as a stay-at-home mom, her marriage ended abruptly when her spouse moved out in the middle of the night. Katie is back at work and fighting to keep her daughters’ childhood home—and she can’t do it alone.

Summary

Katie is a Type 1 diabetic mother to two daughters, ages 11 and 7. Her oldest daughter also lives with Type 1. After ten years as a stay-at-home mom during her marriage, everything changed overnight. Her husband left suddenly (in the middle of the night after his affair partner was identified) and what followed was a prolonged legal process marked by financial challenges, unbalanced outcomes, and painful emotional tolls.

Despite significant earnings during the marriage, only a small portion of support was awarded—just a one-time $20,000 alimony payment, which is equal to the amount of her outstanding legal fees. The court granted joint custody and limited financial assistance, leaving Katie to rebuild with little more than her determination and her daughters by her side.

Katie began driving for Lyft while applying for jobs, and eventually returned to full-time work. She’s now steadily employed but making entry level income, managing her own chronic illness, supporting her oldest daughter’s Type 1 medical needs, and providing a stable, loving home. She’s working full-time, showing up for her girls, and doing everything she can to create a stable home life for them.

Now she’s facing an impossible financial hurdle: Her former partner is forcing a buyout of their family home. Katie is raising funds to stay in her daughters’ school district, preserve their community, and remain in the home where their memories were made and their roots took hold. With your help, she can protect the stability for which she’s currently fighting.

Meet Dana, the Voice Behind This Campaign

My name is Dana. Over ten years ago, Katie Spoon and I worked together raising support for the nonprofit Save the Children. Since then, she’s become one of my closest friends—and for the past two years, I’ve stood beside her and her daughters as they navigated a life-shifting storm and witnessed a husband break apart a family.

Professionally, I served as a Senior Supervisor and Child Advocacy Specialist at CASA of Travis County, where I worked with court-appointed special advocates for children in the Austin, Texas area. I’ve seen more family court cases than one person should in a lifetime. And I can tell you this: every decision in family court should be made in the best interest of the children.

But too often, in the push for so-called “equality,” the system prioritizes the rights of one parent while overlooking unfair burdens placed on others. Katie’s case is a heartbreaking example of that imbalance.

As I have walked beside Katie in this, I’ve watched Katie make every choice in her power be for the best interests of the girls. I can’t say the same about the other side. That’s why I’m asking for your help today.

The Financial Disadvantage No Mother Deserves

During the marriage, Katie’s former partner was the sole income earner, averaging a gross income between $120,000- $160,000 a year. In the final years, unknown to Katie, financial decisions were made by her former partner that have now left her and the girls with little financial support.



When her spouse left, Katie was left to navigate the legal system, financial instability, and full-time parenting—all while managing her health and re-entering the workforce after over a decade away.

Her former partner’s refusal to provide financial statements and income verification forced her legal team to issue multiple subpoenas over the course of several hearings. Throughout the divorce process, significant discrepancies in reported assets—totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars—came to light. Despite this, the final ruling granted joint custody and awarded only a limited financial settlement to Katie.

Katie’s job search began with ride-sharing gigs. Eventually, she landed a full-time position as an executive assistant.

She’s continued to grow in her career while providing for her daughters and managing life with Type 1 diabetes—both her own and her oldest daughter’s.

Their Home Is More Than Just a House

For the children, this home is more than bricks and mortar. It’s safety. It’s stability. It’s the heart of their childhood. I’ve had the privilege of watching the magic and meaning this place has given them.

I’ve seen this neighborhood through their eyes—where every house has a nickname and a story. Their own yard is filled with trees, chickens, and the magic of childhood. A few doors down is the “garden house,” where they learn to grow vegetables and practice mindfulness. They have neighbors who look out for them and the home. Through this entire process the neighbors have been a source of support offering love, stability, and help during the stress to the girls and Katie. The kids are safe on their street, and the neighbors pitch in with things like watching them while Katie works or is sick, and carpooling to school. This safe and dependable community is so vital for the girls' wellbeing.

This isn’t just a neighborhood—it’s their village. Their home is more than walls and a roof; it’s their sanctuary, their compass, and the heart of their community. It’s where life blooms with fireflies and lemonade stands, bamboo and healing, joy and belonging.

Katie once told me with tears in her eyes:

“We’ve built something special here. I’ve fought to give them stability, to preserve the joy in their lives. Losing this would feel like losing everything we’ve worked so hard to rebuild since their father left.”

We’re asking for your help to save this home. It’s their last chance at stability in a world that’s already been turned upside down. If Katie can’t keep the house, her daughters may also face switching schools—yet another emotional upheaval in a time they desperately need roots.

Her oldest daughter, one of the most insightful 11-year-olds I know, often talks about how unfair it feels that her life is being disrupted by her father’s choices. She’s had to grow up too quickly—becoming a caretaker for her younger sister and stepping into roles no child should have to fill.

This Is Where You Come In

Now is our chance to come together and support this incredible family by making that lasting impact. Let's help Katie keep the home that’s been a source of love, healing, and stability—a sanctuary where her daughters can continue to grow and thrive.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference. With your help, Katie can remain in her community, keep her girls in their school, and protect the home where so many memories—and so much magic—have been made.

We’re looking for 1,000 people to give $100. That’s all. A hundred dollars may not seem life-changing on its own—but together, it adds up to $100,000 that will change everything for this family.

Be one of the 1,000. Help Katie give her daughters the stability and safety they deserve.

Give today—Be part of the reason they get to stay.

And if $100 isn’t possible right now, that’s okay. Give what you can. Share this story. Offer a prayer. Every act of support matters.