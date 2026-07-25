Roof Replacement and Other help

A few reasons: Roof replacement, The estimate is to rip off the roofing and replace the trusses since there is dryrot and leaking. It is a metal roof and an odd pitch. It needs to be completely reconstructed. I'm working 2 jobs and my bills are from having needs such as water heater, washer, plumbing and water well. All very expensive. Home Insurance does not cover this.

I have paid for the small things already. I am forever disabled but it does not stop me from thriving and working. I lost my husband long ago. I don't have any children and have no immediate family.

I would like to retire but I can't afford too. The house needs reinforced 2x4s in order to hold up new trusses. Unfortunately this is my last hope, givesendgo. If any of you have been through this then you know that leaking water causes mold. I've had pneumonia 5 times. My dogs health has been affected too. This is not an easy patch and repair. This has been tried over and over.