ROOF 4 LITERATURE 4 AFRICA





LITERATURE4AFRICA – Providing Bibles for Africa





Literature4Africa (L4A) distributes 200 tons of Bibles and Christian literature throughout Southern Africa and Africa, every year.





Our current, most urgent need: A new roof for our L4A store, which is currently leaking during these rainy winter months in the Western Cape.





Many tens-of-thousands of Bibles have been donated to us for distribution in Africa. Eagles Nest regularly sends us 20-foot, 17-ton containers filled with Bibles, Bible study materials, Gospels, Christian books and Sunday School material. These printed resources are offloaded, sorted, categorized, designated and neatly packed in the L4A stores, ready to be distributed.





These resources include old and new, hard cover and soft cover, full Bibles, New Testaments, Gideon's New Testaments with Psalms and Proverbs, Bibles and Hymn books, which we ensure will reach and empower Christian ministries and schools, churches, Bible colleges, Missions and University libraries throughout Southern Africa and the rest of Africa.





Situated as we are, at the southern-most tip of Africa, where the cold Atlantic and warm Indian Oceans meet, the Cape is regularly hit by storms. We’ve been working hard to ensure that these materials are sufficiently covered and protected against the current leaks in the L4A store. It does cause challenges and concerns, as water is one of the greatest enemies of printed material. The extension roof has served us well for over 20 years, but now it needs replacing.





Literature4Africa is also the South African Distributor for World Missionary Press (WMP). These Gospel booklets also require dry and safe storage in L4A stores. Hundreds of churches, Missions and ministries either collect, or receive via courier/delivery, these WMP Gospel booklets, which they use for their evangelistic outreaches.





The roof of the Literature4Africa store needs urgent replacing. R71,000 (US$4400) is needed. The Cape storms and harsh summers have caused many leaks. Although many repairs have been done throughout the years, we have now reached a point where repairs are no longer effective. Valuable literature and Bibles need a dry weatherproof area to ensure their preservation. Please consider helping us with this project by donating towards a new roof for Literature4Africa.





Your support enables us to continue our work more effectively. Thank you.





You can also see: Quartermaster for Missions throughout Africa