supporting Ron Losekamp Memorial

All Donations will be applied to a memorial for Ron who was taken from his grandaughters and all way to early. due to his bout with cancer





Obituary of Ronald L. Losekamp

Ronald L. Losekamp passed away on March 9th, 2025 at the age of 67.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1958.

He is survived by his spouse, Patty (Partin) Losekamp. Beloved father of April (Andrew) Eisenberg and Amber (Jake) Calahan and loving papa of Claire and Emma Calahan. Loving brother of Jim (Karen), Ken (Melissa), Karen (Rob) Rouse, Dan, Ed (Yvonne), Bill (Becky) & Amy Riley. Brother-in-law to Donnie (Emily), Gary, & Tina (Steve) Zerhusen.

He is also survived by many nieces & nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jim & Joan Losekamp, In-laws Darlene & Bill Partin, brother in law Fred Riley, & sister in law Tammy Partin.

Ron was a treasured friend and coworker to many. He will also be missed by his loyal dog Abby.

Ron dedicated his career as a small engine technician to Bramble Mower Service for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. The hunting and fishing trips with the guys always ended in hours of playing poker. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed many playful hours with his two beautiful granddaughters.

Ron was the family informant if anything was happening he loved to call every person. He was his daughters’ biggest cheerleader, recording many of our

sporting events and making sure he didn’t miss a game. Ron was a dedicated and helpful neighbor to everyone in Madisonville and Batavia.

Ron was a warrior. He bravely fought through many complications due to bile duct and Pancreatic Cancer for 3 months. He entered eternity with his daughters by side in the early morning of March 9th.

We will love and miss you forever and always.