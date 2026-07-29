Our beloved sister, Ronda (with an O), is in need of a helping hand. Many of you know Ronda as someone who has faithfully served, encouraged others, and poured her time and heart into this ministry family. She has been a blessing to so many, and we are grateful for the love and dedication she has shown through her service.

Right now, she is facing some unexpected expenses that are beyond her current budget. She is actively working toward employment, but during this season, we have an opportunity to come alongside her as the body of Christ and help carry the burden.

If you are able to give, any amount would be greatly appreciated every little bit helps. If giving is not possible at this time, we would ask that you please join us in praying for God's provision, favor, and guidance as she takes these next steps.





"Bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ." Galatians 6:2





Thank you, TCM Family, for always being willing to love, support, and care for one another.



